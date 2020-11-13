Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 80,400 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.24% of Century Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

