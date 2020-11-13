Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

REGI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

