Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,512,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,762,000 after purchasing an additional 158,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Waters by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,880 shares of company stock worth $12,680,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $226.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

