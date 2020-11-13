Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.18% of SPX worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPX by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair raised SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPXC opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

