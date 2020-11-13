Mackay Shields LLC Sells 16,400 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Green Dot worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $82,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,446.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,026 shares of company stock valued at $879,237. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

