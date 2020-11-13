Mackay Shields LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

