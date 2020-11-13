Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,488 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,687,000 after acquiring an additional 759,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,121,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,638 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

