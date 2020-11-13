Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $232.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $240.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.