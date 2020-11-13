Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,500 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 371,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 155.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 236,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 13,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,751 shares of company stock valued at $820,459 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.