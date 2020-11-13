Mackay Shields LLC Sells 27,090 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,090 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 726.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $201.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $218.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

