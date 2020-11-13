Mackay Shields LLC Sells 35,854 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,854 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FOX by 151.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,997.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 54,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOX. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

