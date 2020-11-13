Mackay Shields LLC Sells 46,746 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,746 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $34.70 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

