Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,271,015.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,936 shares of company stock worth $8,843,510. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

