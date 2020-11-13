Mackay Shields LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avient by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

AVNT stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

