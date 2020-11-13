Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNT opened at $34.59 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

