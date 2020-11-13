Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.19% of Big Lots worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Big Lots by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Big Lots by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

BIG stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.62. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

