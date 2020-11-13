Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMP opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

