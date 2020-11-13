Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $314.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.