Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

MGNI stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,360 shares of company stock worth $1,399,532. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $19,644,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $6,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

