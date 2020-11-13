Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 16.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 164,694 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

