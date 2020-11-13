Mark Clark Buys 76,978 Shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) (ASX:CMM) Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) (ASX:CMM) insider Mark Clark purchased 76,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,400.73 ($93,143.38).

Mark Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Mark Clark purchased 85,000 shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,160.00 ($102,971.43).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

