Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $305,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

