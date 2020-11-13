Maxim Group Increases The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $44.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

