MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 584,040 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $24.42 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

