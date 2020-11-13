Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $103.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $1,429,098.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,818,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,217,383.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,415 shares of company stock worth $16,538,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,224,000 after purchasing an additional 270,621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,167,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,505,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

