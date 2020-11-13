Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Meggitt stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

