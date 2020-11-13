MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGTX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. Equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $59,834.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,415,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,279,188.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $124,395.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,912 shares of company stock valued at $629,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 165.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 98,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 74.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.