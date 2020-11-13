Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $26.00. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 343,041 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.42. The company has a market cap of $138.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (105) (($1.37)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Company Profile (LON:MPH)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

