Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of MMSI opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

