MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

