Michael Eidel Purchases 43,000 Shares of Openpay Group Ltd (OPY.AX) (ASX:OPY) Stock

Openpay Group Ltd (OPY.AX) (ASX:OPY) insider Michael Eidel acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$117,261.00 ($83,757.86).

Michael Eidel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Eidel acquired 17,000 shares of Openpay Group Ltd (OPY.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.84 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of A$48,263.00 ($34,473.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

Openpay Group Ltd (OPY.AX) Company Profile

Openpay Group Ltd provides Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company partners with merchants to provide BNPL repayment plans to customers through in-store, in-app, and online channels, as well as facilitates increased transaction values and conversion rates for merchants at checkout.

