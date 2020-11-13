Mizuho Lowers Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $3.50

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,457,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

