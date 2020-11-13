Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Lowered to $41.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MODN. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.08. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $121,805.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,301 shares of company stock valued at $786,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 25.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,697 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 39.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 518,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 34.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 823,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 208,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

