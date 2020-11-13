Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $88.00 at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $609,182.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,601,239.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,336,746. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.