Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon Sells 6,984 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Wednesday, November 4th, Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23.

NYSE:MC opened at $37.19 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on MC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.