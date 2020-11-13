Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $266.00 at Piper Sandler

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.62.

MOH opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,335 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 200,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

