Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after acquiring an additional 774,723 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

