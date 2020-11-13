Morgan Stanley Cuts SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $24.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SelectQuote stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $559,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

