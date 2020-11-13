Morgan Stanley Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $26.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $26.68 on Monday. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Adient by 61,877.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adient by 517.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Adient by 16.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

