Morgan Stanley Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $42.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,000. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 498.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 959,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,328,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

