Morgan Stanley Increases Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target to $65.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 135.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 15,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 75.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

