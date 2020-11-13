MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

MSGN opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058. Corporate insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 909,750 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 739,382 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.