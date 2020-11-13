MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.