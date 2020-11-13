Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $30.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,646.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $535,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,928.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

