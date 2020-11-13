MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.50. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 219,131 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

