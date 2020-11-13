National Bank Financial Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $65.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

RBA opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $867,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

