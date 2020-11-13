National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKSH. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.45. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

