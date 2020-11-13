Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.45. Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 49,816 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

About Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. The company also explores for and develops coal mine.

