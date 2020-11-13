Needham & Company LLC Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $109.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.50 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares in the company, valued at $17,110,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $14,143,554.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,104,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.