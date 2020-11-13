Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.39 ($74.58).

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €64.70 ($76.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.88. Nemetschek SE has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

